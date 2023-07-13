Attempt to rob trader at gunpoint failed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An attempt to rob a trader at gunpoint was foiled due to the alertness of the trader in Pandharpur on Tuesday night.

Police said Santosh Shrinivas Mundada (30, Bajajnagar) runs an oil shop near Shri Vitthal Rukhmai temple in Pandharpur. On Tuesday at around 10 pm, two unknown persons in the age group of 25 to 30 years came inside the shop and threatened Mundada with a gun and asked him to give all the cash he has. Showing alertness, Mundada took the iron road and threw it towards the miscreants. He then ran out of the shop screaming for help. The two goons went out of the shop and one of their accomplice was waiting for them on a motorcycle. The three of them fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, the incident was captured on the CCTV camera. One of the goons wore a red coloured jacket and black pants and the other black shirt and pants. When contacted the Waluj MIDC PI Avinash Aghav, he told that no complaint was lodged in this regard so far.