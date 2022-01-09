Attempts to defame Bahujan’s leadership

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

Attempts are being made to defame the leadership of the Bahujans and gaining religious supremacy from the shield of culture. If we have to fail these attempts, we will have to know the history of our culture, opined noted novelist Mahendra Kadam.

He was delivering the third lecture in Rajmata Jijau - Krantijyoti Savitribai lecture series organised by Loksamvad Foundation here on Sunday.

Kadam further said, Lord Buddha rejected the Varna System and said that his Dhamma is for discarding the sorrows and miseries. The search of God will not discard miseries and hence, he will not indulge in the controversy of where there is God. The traders and common people supported Buddha and followed the Dhamma. When the priests realized it, they devised Purans and rituals, in which, the common people and women were entangled, Kadam said.

The Bahujans should understand their culture. Indians are not aware of the History, hence the history of India was always in chaos. Bahujans instead of telling their caste should tell what ideology they follow, Kadam added.

Dr Ganesh Shinde made an introductory speech. Dr Bandu Somvanshi introduced the speaker to the audience. Dr Baliram Dhapse conducted the the proceedings of the function while Vijay Gawali proposed a vote of thanks.