'Aura Aurangabad' series kick off

Aurangabad

A month-long ninth edition of 'Aura Aurangabad' concert series organised by Mahagami Gurukul began on Monday evening. Conceptualized by director Parwati Dutta, the curtain raiser program included artistic offerings to the Aurangabad Heritage by the local artists.

Priti Vikhrankar and disciples performed Ganesh Vandana, disciples of V Saumyashri performed Kuchipudi on Gauri and Shiva, Mahagami dancers Sheetal Bhamre and others performed Kathak on Gavati sargam and Raas Panchadhyayi, Ketaki Nevpurkar and disciples performed Bharatnatyam on sculptures of Shiva and Odissi by Mahagami students.

A vocal concert by Sachin Nevpurkar was the concluding offering of the programme.

Many music and dance lovers and heritage lovers attended and appreciated the performances. The next concert will be held at Mahagami Gurukul on November 19 and 20 at 7 pm.