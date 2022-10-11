Aurangabad and Jalna will be the preferred investment destination

Deputy CM Fadnavis: 4th investor’s round table conference

Aurangabad:

Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) is now connected to Samruddhi expressway which is the largest and fastest expressway in India that will bring development in Vidarbha and Marathwada region. Also, Aurangabad and Jalna would be the preferred investment destinations of Maharashtra in coming days. These Investments will fuel economic growth in the State, said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was speaking at the 4th Investor’s Round Table Conference organised on Monday in Mumbai.

The event was chaired by Piyush Goyal, union minister of commerce and industry and State industry minster Uday Samant. The event was attended by Consul Generals of over 20 countries. Fadnavis said, Maharashtra is an economic powerhouse and contributes almost 15 per cent of GDP and about 20 per cent of industrial output of the country. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal emphasized that infrastructure can power an economy, make newer opportunities for investment, jobs, and thus usher economic growth.

He appreciated efforts of Central and State Governments for developing world class infrastructure in AURIC, stating that Maharashtra is an ideal destination for investment and it would certainly lead the way in ‘Make in India’ project. Amrit Lal Meena, special secretary logistics, DPIIT, Harshadeep Kamble, principal secretary industry department and Suresh Kakani, managing director of Auric were present on the occasion.

Will provide all possible help

Samant said that the State government will extend all possible support to industries in the sphere of infrastructure development, ease of doing business and special policies.