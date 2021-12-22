Aurangabad bench adjourns orders of state revenue minister

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

The appointment of Nanded gurudwara board members and nominated members approved by the state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat was adjourned following the petition filed in this regard. Justice Nitin Suryawanshi of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court ordered the board committee to not make any policy decision until further notice. The order also said that notice would be served to the defendants and the next hearing would be held on January 4.

The state government appointed Sardar Guruwindersingh Bawa and Sardar Rabindrasingh Bungai on the Gurudwara board. Sardar Gulab Singh Kandharwale, Sardar Navnihalsingh Jahagirdar and Sardar Devender Singh Motarwale have also been appointed as nominated members. Sardar Manpreetsingh Kunjiwale, Sardar Gurmeetsingh Mahajan and others filed a review petition with revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat against the appointment, Thorat approved the review petition.

It is noteworthy that two petitions have been filed in the bench in this regard and the hearing has been going on since 2019. Meanwhile, Thorat approved the review application on December 8, 2021. In the petition filed against it, the bench directed to issue notices to the principal secretary revenue department, district collector Nanded, Gurudwara board, Kunjiwale and Mahajan. Petitioners filed the petition through adv Dewang Deshmukh. Assistant public prosecutor Prashant Borade represented the government and adv Vishal Kadam represented Kunjiwale.