Aurangabad diaspora holds online meeting

Aurangabad, March 23:

The group of Aurangabad diaspora from the USA, Germany and Canada recently held an online meeting to discuss the future assignments for international students of the city for educational and social development.

The discussions included the formation of a new core and working group for the ‘OurVoice’ platform to spread it across the world and renaming ‘OurVoice’ as ‘OurVoice Aurangabad.’

The participants also discussed the forming of OurVoice chapters in all those countries where Aurangabadis are living.

Abdul Basit Khan (USA) president of OurVoice guided the participants. OurVoice will contact the city’s students studying abroad and conduct live webinars so that interested students may get required help from students studying in UK, USA, Canada, Germany and Australia.

The meeting was organised in different time zones to ensure maximum participation from the different countries. Mubashir-ul-Islam, Waseem Siddiqui (both in Germany), Mir Shahbaz, Imad Khan, Abdul Rehman (all Canada) and others participated in it.