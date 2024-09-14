Aurangabad Drunk Driving Accident: Four of Family, including Six-Month-Old Child, Killed After Speeding Scorpio Collides With Car in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four members of the same family, among a 6-month-old baby, died in a horrific drunk driving accident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) on Saturday, September 14. According to information, the car with family travelling to Pune for a religious ceremony (naming), the birth of a baby born after ten years, was hit hard by a Scorpio of a young man who was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accident took place near the toll booth in the Limbejalgaon area on Nagar Road, which is close to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City. Two youths, who were driving a Scorpio at high speed under the influence of alcohol, hit the Kwid car that was going on the other side. Ajay Desarkar, an engineer from Amravati, was driving the car to Pune with his family when the accident took place.

Crossing the divider, the speeding Scorpio hit the small car so hard that it was crushed. The seriousness of the accident can be understood only by looking at the car's condition. Compared to the Kwid, the Scorpio has less damage, and the car's construction is robust.

The deceased identified are Mrinalini Ajay Besarkar (38), Ashalata Popalghote (65), Durga Sagar Gite (7) and a six-month-old baby. 40-year-old Ajay Ambadas Besarfar and 35-year-old Shubhangini Sagar Gile were injured in this accident who arrested for drunk and driving. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against them as both youths were driving under the influence of alcohol.