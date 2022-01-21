Aurangabad, Gangapur worst corona affected

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

The third wave ciovid wave has so far reached 169 villages and the worst affected villages are Aurangabad and Gangapur tehsils. There are 1147 villages and hamlets in the district and so far 169 villages have been infected with corona.

Corona patients have not been found in 978 villages in the last 28 days. Emphasis is being laid on preventive measures, vaccinations and testing have been expedited, said district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke. Doctors are also monitoring the situation through the war room.

21 per cent of patients in rural areas

The third wave has seen a three-digit increase in rural areas, with 969 active patients in rural areas. This proportion is 21.43 per cent of the total active patients. The remaining 79.47 per cent patients are from urban areas.

Priority to fill vacant posts

The first dose of vaccination was 100 per cent completed in 133 villages in the district. We are enabling the village vigilance committee and village health messenger system. Out of the 87 posts sanctioned by the National Health Mission and 239 posts of community health officers sanctioned for the sub-center, 26 vacancies are being filled immediately, said Nilesh Gatne, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad.