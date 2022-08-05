Aurangabad-Hyderabad train service disrupts owing to traffic block; SCR to undertake Dinegaon station works on Aug 6 and 7.

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The South Central Railway (SCR, Nanded Division) to complete the works of the Dinegaon crossing station, will be undertaking a two-days traffic block between Jalna and Badnapur, from August 6. As a result, two trains will be leaving the local railway station late, while two others will be running behind the schedule on these two days.

The Aurangabad to Hyderabad Express train (No. 17650) will depart late by 165 minutes from Aurangabad railway station on August 06. Instead of its regular time of 4.15 pm, it will depart at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, the same express train will depart late by 195 minutes from the local railway station on Aug 7 and will depart at 7.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the train Kachiguda to Rotegaon Express (No. 17661) will run 110 minutes late than its schedule between Parbhani and Jalna on Aug 6 and 7.

The second train Tirupati to Aurangabad Express (No. 17622) will run 60 minutes late between Parbhani and Jalna on Aug 6 and 7, stated the press release issued by the public relations office (SCR, Nanded Division).