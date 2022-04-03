Aurangabad is moving towards development- Nitin Bagadiya

Five day dream home expo concludes

Aurangabad, April 3:

The five day Credai's Dream Home Expo 2022 concluded on Sunday. More than 15,000 citizens visited the expo. Many customers also made on-the-spot bookings while some are going to book their house on Akshaya Tritiya. Looking at the trend of these five days, the city seems to be moving towards development, said CREDAI president Nitin Bagadia.

Bagadia said, in the last five days, bookings for around 1450 houses, offices and plots were made, while more than 5000 customers inquired about the houses in various areas. Every member of CREDAI is committed to giving all of them a home of their choice. In the future, whenever the need arises, exhibitions like these will be organized.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Atul Save, MLC Ambadas Danve, former corporator Siddhant Shirsat and others visited the expo. Former president of CREDAI Maharashtra Rajendrasingh Jabinda, president (elect) Pramod Khairnar, Joint secretary Narendrasingh Jabinda, Aurangabad president Architect Nitin Bagdia, secretary Akhil Khanna, organizer and vice president Sangram Patare, Papalal Goyal, Sunil Patil and other office bearers and members were present.