Aurangabad LS constituency dispute intensifies amid fortune teller intervention

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the ongoing political saga surrounding the allocation of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, discussions between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) have reached a stalemate, with no resolution in sight. Both parties are vying for control over the constituency, leading to intense negotiations and even resorting to unconventional measures, including consulting fortune tellers.

Reports indicate that BJP and Shiv Sena leaders have engaged in discussions for weeks without reaching a consensus. Amidst this impasse, it has come to light that fortune tellers have been consulted to provide guidance on the matter. According to political circles, a fortune teller advised Shinde Sena leaders to concede the constituency to the BJP, warning of potential defeat if they were to contest independently.

The Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency has become a focal point of contention within the political arena, with BJP pushing for its inclusion in the grand alliance while Shinde Sena remains adamant about staking its claim. However, the recent advice from the fortune teller has sparked further debate, with BJP circles suggesting that Shinde Sena should demonstrate magnanimity and relinquish its hold on the seat.

Discussions have extended to other constituencies, with reports suggesting a similar pattern of candidate replacement in Hingoli and Yavatmal-Washim constituencies.