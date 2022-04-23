Aurangabad ranks first in Marathwada in giving eyesight

5th place in the State: The lowest cataract surgery in Hingoli in Marathwada

Aurangabad, April 20:

Aurangabad district ranked first in Marathwada and fifth in the State in providing vision to cataract patients in the year 2021-22. Facing the corona pandemic, ophthalmologists from the district performed 72 per cent cataract surgery and got the first place in Marathwada.

Cataracts are one of the most common problems in older people. This weakens the vision and gradually one looses his vision. If cataracts are not treated in time, vision is likely to go away permanently. A total of 6,167 cataract surgeries were targeted at government hospitals in Aurangabad district under the National Blindness Control Program. During this year 4,439 or 72 per cent surgeries were performed. Aurangabad district is ranked fifth among 35 districts in the State. Dr Jyoti Munde. Dr Santosh Kale, Dr Rekha Chaate, Dr Vibha Bhivate under the guidance of civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavale, additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf and others took efforts. Hingoli district has the lowest number of cataract surgeries in Marathwada.

Rate of cataract surgery in Marathwada:

District Target Achievement Ratio (in percent)

Aurangabad 6167- 4439 72

Latur 4916- 3106- 63

Osmanabad 2770- 1718 -62

Beed 6041- 3266- 54

Parbhani 4289- 1747- 41

Nanded 6160- 2206- 36

Jalna 3268- 1013- 31

Hingoli 3148- 495- 16