Aurangabad to get new identity of oxygen producing city

PSA oxygen generator plant inaugurated at Auric City

Aurangabad, March 15:

Airox Technologies, is starting a PSA oxygen generator plant in Auric city. With this plant, Aurangabad will get a new identity as an oxygen producing city. Five vendors and 35 people will get employment in the first year. Work on the second phase will begin soon, said company director Sanjay Jaiswal while speaking at the inauguration of the oxygen production project in Auric city recently.

Jaiswal said, Airox has emerged as a leading brand in PSA oxygen manufacturing. To date, 60 oxygen manufacturing plants have been set up in the central medical services society from the PM Care Fund and 34 oxygen generator plants for UNICEF under the United Nations Children's Fund. Airox has also set up oxygen generator plants in 20 reputed hospitals in Aurangabad. Today, Airox alone accounts for 8 per cent of the country's total oxygen production.

How will be the project

In the first phase, the project is being set up on 42,000 sq ft in Shendra and will be equipped with a raw material quality testing technology, five ton capacity crane, temperature and climate control system for quality products. The facility will mainly consist of PSA oxygen generator, oxygen analyzer, AMOG 22 oxygen generator and hyperbaric oxygen chambers. Five vendors and 35 people will get employment in the first year. The second phase will be set up on an area of 65,000 to 70,000 sq ft and will provide direct employment to around 150 people.