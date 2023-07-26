Aurangabad zone of MSEDCL sees drop in DP failures

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad zone of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has experienced a decline in the Distribution Transformer (DT) failure rate. The officials have been on the forefront on resolving critical issues like electricity theft, lack of maintenance, and lightning during monsoons, missing transformers, regular maintenance and repairs, and a campaign against electricity theft.

MSEDCL chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele had identified that many new transformers were not integrated into the MSEDCL's system, leading to inefficiencies. To address this issue, he directed the incorporation of 7800 new transformers within a month, significantly bolstering the distribution system. A campaign was also launched in Aurangabad, focusing on reducing power theft. The authorities conducted monthly campaigns and uncovered electricity theft worth Rs 2 crores in June alone, benefiting the distribution network.

Emphasis on prompt complaint resolution ensured consumer grievances were addressed without delay. This improved the electricity distribution system, ensuring quality and reliable power supply for the consumers of the Aurangabad zone.