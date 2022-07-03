Aurangabadkars pay tributes to Late Jawaharlal Darda

Eminent personalities from various fields, political leaders, activists throng the venue

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 3:

Aurangabadkars paid tributes to Freedom fighter, founder editor of Lokmat Late Jawaharlal Darda (Babuji) on his birth centenary on Saturday. Eminent personalities from various fields, political leaders and activists of various parties throng Lokmat Bhavan area to pay tributes.

Earlier, the executive director of Lokmat Group Karan Darda and director of Lokmat Mahamarathon Ruchira Darda garlanded the bust of Jawaharlal Darda in Lokmat premises at 10 am. Later, all the officers and employees of Lokmat Group paid floral tributes. Former mayor of Aurangabad city Nandkumar Ghodele was present. Later, followers of Jawaharlal Darda from various fields throng Lokmat Bhavan to pay tributes. Residents continued to crowd at the venue even after 1 pm.

Maifal Saptasur enthrals visitors

Sandeep Kale and Anagha Kale presents ‘Mahfil Saptasuranchi’, a musical programme enthralled the visitors coming to pay tributes by presenting various melidious songs.

The elaborate compering by Mahesh Achintalwar make the audience stick to their seats. Gaurav Pawar sung and Milind Dolare sung several devotional songs. Musicians Nikhil Pradhan and Vinod Vavhal accompanied the singers on musicial instruments.

People remembers several memories of Jawaharlal Darda

People present on the occasion remembers several of the memories of Jawaharlal Darda. His contribution in the free struggle, modernization, his efforts in developing Maharashtra state, his untiring efforts for the welfare of the general public, establishing base of Lokmat by taking along the youths of the rural areas, even remaining in power his unbiased journalism. His loyalty towards party and love for Arts and other memories were remembered by the people. Many people wrote these memories in the register kept at the venue. Many had brought with them the cuttings of the photos with him and news published in the newspapers while he was the guardian minister of Aurangabad district.

Police officers, employees

Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatne, SP (ACB) Dr Rahul Khade, DCP Deepak Girhe, Crime Branch PI Avinash Aghav, Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar, Retired Deputy Superintendent of police Dr Kanchankumar Chate and others came to Lokmat Bhavan and paid tributes to Late Jawaharlal Darda.

Revenue Department officers

Revenue department’s additional district collector Dr Anant Gavhane, sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, additional tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, joint director of urban planning department S S Kharwadkar and others paid tributes.

Aurangabad Newspapers Vendors Association official paid tributes to Jawaharlal Darda. Association president Nilesh Phatke along with Asaram Kulkarni, Manik Kadam, Kakasaheb Mankape, Ganesh Bhosale, Shivaji Dheple, Prakash Deshpande, Kishor Lahane, Shaikh Badroddin, Vishnu Kawale, Prakash Wagh, Dilip Jagtap, Vasant Pandit, Sanjay Kinale, Gopinath Mali, Dnyaneshwar Sambherao, Sandeep Deore, Bhausaheb Ghuge, Mukim and others were present.