Aurangabad’s revolt gave momentum to the freedom struggle

24 freedom fighters participated in the revolution of 1857

Aurangabad, June 23:

Aurangabad was the only place in South India where there was a revolution against the British. The initiative gave momentum to the freedom struggle in the country. A total of 24 freedom fighters from Aurangabad laid down their lives in this struggle, said historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan.

He was speaking at a programme held to commemorate the participation of Aurangabad’s soldiers and civilians in India’s first war of Independence. The programme was jointly organised by the Aurangabad Cantonment Board, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Varroc Engineering, Eco Sattva and Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd at South Western Bank of the Kham river, Lokhandi Pool (bridge) on Thursday.

Speaking on the topic ‘Remembering our Heroes, Aurangabad’s forgotten History of India’s First War of Independence,’ Dr Ramzan said, Britishers got wind of a revolt in Aurangabad which had taken place between June 9 and 19, 1857. To suppress the revolt, Captain Abbot arrived with an army from Nashik and General Woodburn also arrived with his army from Ahmednagar. A fierce battle took place near Lokhandi pool. In the meantime, a head constable Amir Khan fired shot at Captain Abbot, but it nearly missed. The revolt was crushed and the freedom fighters were captured. Three of the freedom fighters were tied in front of the canons and were blown into pieces at Kranti Chowk. The remaining 21 were shot and hanged at Kranti Chowk (Kala Chabutra). ACB chief executive officer Sanjay Sonawane, Aurangabad station commander Brigadier KS Narayanan, district collector Sunil Chavan, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, other officials and citizens were present on the occasion.