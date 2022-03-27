Auric attracts investment of Rs 5,500 crore

126 plots on 337 acres have been distributed, employment to 5,909 people

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, March 27:

The Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) till now has attracted investments of up to Rs 5,500 crore over the last four years and has generated employment for 5,909 people. At present, several national and multinational companies have started work here. Auric Hall has also received investment. However, the DMIC still lacks an anchor project.

The infrastructure work of the Shendra phase of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) was completed two years ago. Since then, Shendra has received investments on 337 acres and 126 plots have been distributed to various domestic and international companies. Companies including Hyosung, Endurance, Fuji Silver-tech, Coatall Films, Toshiva, Arrow Tools, Varad Alloy, ACG, Airox Technologies, Varad Alloy Castings, Perkins Caterpillar have invested in the Shendra phase. Till date, Hyosung and the Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK), Russia's largest steel industry has made the largest investments with Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore. Out of these, 12 companies have started production at present. Besides, the construction work of 24 companies is underway and the work of some of these companies is in the final stage. Even so, an anchor project is still beyond the reach of the DMIC.

Need for anchor project

There is a need for a big anchor project that can boost the investment in DMIC. With the arrival of an anchor project, the micro, small and medium enterprises supplying spare parts will flourish. This will create a lot of employment opportunities in the industry.

126 plots distributed

The Auric administration has distributed 126 plots on 337 acres. These industries have invested over Rs 5,500 crores and given jobs to 5,909 people. Forty companies will start production in the next 3 months, and 50 companies next year.

Development on 1837 hectares

From the 4,039 hectares land of Auric, development has been done on 1837 hectares of land till November 2021. This includes 839 hectares of land in Shendra and 1,006 hectares in Bidkin. Funds of Rs 7947 have been approved for the development of the DMIC.