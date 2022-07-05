Auric bags investment of Rs 153 crore from major pharma company

-Total investment of Rs 300 crore received from 20 companies for Shendra phase

-Investment to generate direct employment to 918

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, July 5:

After a brief lull, the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) has bagged an investment of Rs 153 crore from a major pharma company. Also, 19 other small and big companies have also signed the MoUs bringing an investment of Rs 147 crore bringing the total investment to Rs 300 crore. This will generate direct employment to nearly 918 people.

Auric had failed to attract any major investments from the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Switzerland’s Davos. The Maharashtra government had signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) of over Rs 80,000 crore with 24 companies. But not even a single investment was made for Marathwada. The last major investment for Auric was of the UK-based Reckitt Benckiser that brought an investment Rs 500 crore in Auric in January 2022. According to sources, the officials were in touch with various companies. Several delegations had visited Auric since the decrease in the number of corona cases. The delegations consisted of domestic and international automobile companies, an electric vehicle manufacturing company and pharma companies. From these, 20 companies have invested in Auric city. The major investment comes from a pharmaceutical giant that has planned to set up a manufacturing plant on 5 acres of land with a total investment of Rs 153 crore in Shendra phase. The officials have also signed MoUs with 19 small and big companies that will be investing a total of Rs 300 crore in Shendra. In all, 40 to 45 acres of land has been allotted to these companies that include vendors, sub-vendors and SMEs from automobile, electronics, pharma and chemical companies. They will be generating direct and indirect employment to 1500 people.

Bidkin to soon get big investment

The work of the Bidkin phase has been completed and is awaiting investment. At present, the food park and medicine hub has only remained on paper. However, the officials clarified that the Bidkin phase will soon receive a major investment. The company is also planning to sign a MoU in August.