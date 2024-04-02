Autism awareness campaign inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An autism awareness campaign was launched on World Autism Day on Tuesday with a variety of initiatives to promote understanding and inclusion. The campaign by Aarambh autism and slow learner children school, featured street dramas and poster displays across the city, including tourist spots.

During the inauguration ceremony, BS Rajpal, chairman of the Manjit Pride Group, and Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat, superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India, Aurangabad circle, commended the dedication of parents raising autistic children. A special award was presented to Mamta Sharma in recognition of her exceptional efforts.

Street theater performances featuring teachers from Aarambh and MGM University were held at various locations like Siddharth Garden, Ellora Caves, Bibi ka Maqbara, Kranti Chowk, and Nirala Bazar. Citizens were encouraged to show their solidarity by wearing sky blue and participating in the interactive events.

The campaign also introduced the Anand Nagri project, an initiative designed to empower autistic children through practical life experiences like buying and selling goods.