Auto driver smashes police vehicle with boulder

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a fit of anger, an autorickshaw driver went straightway to the police station when his vehicle parked in front of the Bibi ka Maqbara was missing. However, when he found the cops were not taking him seriously, he came out of the police station and smashed the window and glass panes of the police vehicle with a boulder. The incident took place in front of the Begumpura police station on Sunday.

The cops have registered an offence against Sachin Shivaji Khandagle (35, Ambedkarnagar).

It so happened that Sachin had gone to see Maqbara along with his family at 4.30 pm on July 2. Despite opposition from the parking contractor, Sachin parked his auto in front of the monument. However, when he came out of the monument, his rickshaw was missing from the spot. Someone had pushed aside and parked in one corner. Instead of searching for the vehicle, Sachin straightaway went to the Begumpura police station and demanded to register his vehicle-theft complaint. PSI Vishal Bodkhe deployed personnel. However, Sachin was told to wait for some time as it was raining. Later on, when the police personnel visited the spot, the auto was parked on the side of the road.

However, since the incident, Sachin has disappeared. The police contacted his wife, but she told that the couple had heated arguments after coming to the house and later on, Sachin left the house. Later on, the police learnt that their Mobile 2 van has been damaged. While surveying the CCTV footage, the cops found that the crime was committed by Sachin. Hence the PSI registered an offence against the auto driver.