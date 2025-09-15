Avinash Joshi wins half marathon in Satara
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 15, 2025 18:55 IST2025-09-15T18:55:03+5:302025-09-15T18:55:03+5:30
A 62-year-old son of soil, Avinash Joshi, has won a half marathon (21.1 kms) in Satara, on Sunday. The event was organised by an NGO, Satara Runners Foundation (SRF). Joshi, who is a retired Superintending Engineer (Irrigation) covered the distance in three hours and 32 minutes. A total of 8000 participants participated in the event. For the first time, a walker from Marathwada wins the half marathon.
SRF was founded in 2012 with a vision of promoting fitness, health and community through running, especially in and around Satara (Western Maharashtra). Joshi, after his retirement, joined a private company and is posted in Satara region. Hence he participated in the event.