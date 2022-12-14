‘Avishkar’ Sci festival o be held after 3-yr

Aurangabad : The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will host ‘Avishkar’ Science festitival after three years.

It may be noted that the Science exhibition are held every year to boost skills of science and technology. It was not organised for the past three years because of Covid outbreak.

A meeting was held in Bamu on Wednesday. Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole chaired it.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhile, Avishkar coordinator Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza, Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar and others were present.

The students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, researchers of university departments and affiliated colleges from Humanities, Commerce, Science, Agriculture, Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy braches, on January 3 and 4, 2023. A college can one team for each faculty. The team will comprise two particiants.

Web portal launched for registration

A separate portal was launched for ‘Avishkar festival for the registration of teams. VC Dr Yeole inaugurated it.

Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh said that students of affilaited colleges and departments can register online up to December 22 while the last date of submission of its hardcopy is December 27.

Be hungry for novelty: VC Dr Yeole

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that necessity is called the mother of invention.

“Lives of humans have changed in post-Covid sitaution. So, the researchers should present project with new concept and ideas,” he added.