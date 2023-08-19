Awaited police transfers get underway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The much awaited transfers of the police officers got underway on Friday evening. As many as nine PIs, nine APIs and 25 PSIs were transferred. However, some officers were transferred before the completion of their tenure at their existing positions. The transferred officers were ordered to the join the new postings on Saturday.

Police inspectors Geeta Bagwade has been transferred to Cidco police station from Waluj, Dilip Gangurde from Waluj traffic to Waluj police station, Sambhaji Pawar from Cidco to the economic offence cell, Prashant Potdar from Satara to Harsul, Amol Deokar from Harsul to traffic branch - 1, Ashok Giri from control room to the Satara police police station, Sachin Ingole from Cantonment traffic to Waluj traffic, Rajesh Yadav from court monitoring to high court security and Hanumant Girme from high court security to court monitoring.

Nine APIs including Pandurang Bhagile transferred to Osmanpura, Gautam Wavale to Cidco, Anil Kankal to Mukundwadi, Manoj Shinde to Cidco, Shivaji Chaure to City Chowk, Sunil Karale to cyber, Suresh Thorat and Sachin Sadaphule to economic offence cell.