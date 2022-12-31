Awards distributed to rural entrepreneurs

Aurangabad: Aamhi Udyogini Pratishthan, an organization driving entrepreneurship, recently organised the Aamhi Udyogini Pratishthan Business Exchange (AUPBx) award distribution ceremony to encourage entrepreneurs in rural areas.

Chief guest senior atomic scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar expressed his belief that if the amount of entrepreneurship increases in rural areas, there will be economic prosperity. Meenal Mohadikar, the founder of Udyogini Pratishthan, said that we have been working in Maharashtra for the last 25 years but this year we decided to look for talented entrepreneurs from all over the country. Entrepreneurs from health to business growth and even online media and networking for business growth were awarded in the ceremony. Senior entrepreneur Deepak Ghaisas, entrepreneur Urvashi Dharadhar, food technologist Dr S Bhajekar, MAGIC founder Ashish Garde were present.