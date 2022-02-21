Awareness prog on Digital Wellness organised

Aurangabad, Feb 21: Chetana Empowerment Foundation organised an awareness programme on Digital Wellness under its project Empower Child Through Living Values, at Junneshwari Secondary and Higher Secondary School, Varudkazi near here recently. Due to increasing mobile usage, problems such as involvement in crime, addiction, violence, aggression, gadget overuse are on the rise among adolescents.

More than 750 students of Junneshwari school were made aware of the proper use of digital media.

Gayatri Randad gave the students an experience of meditation and explained how it is beneficial for increasing concentration.

Nikhil Salunke, a student of Chetna Jeevan Nirman, and Akash Fulzalke presented a beautiful play on Digital Deaddiction, through which the students were made aware of the ill-effects of mobile. Chetna will provide value education and counseling to the students of this school every week (up to 10 weeks).