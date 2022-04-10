Awareness programme by Balvaidnyanik Sarth Miniyar

Aurangabad, April 10:

Awareness programme on exercise and yoga pranayam of Aurangabad based Dr Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik competition winner Sarth Nitin Miniyar recently in the city.

Sarth Miniyar son of Dr Nitin Miniyar is studying in 10th class in Cambridge school. He got the highest marks out of 40,000 children across India in the Dr Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik competition examination and qualified for the third and fourth level while he was in 9th standard. The council has designated the project as an immunity booster at the country level. For this, Sarth has undertaken a public awareness campaign by taking thorough information about exercise, yoga and pranayama.

Sarth met Dr Devrao Dhange (Cardiologist), Dr Amol Buchan (Endocrinologist), Dr Atish Ladda (Pediatrician), Dr Yogesh Jain (Ayurvedacharya) and Dr Sangeeta Deshpande (Ayurvedacharya Nutritionist and Aerobic Master).

Sartha visited government schools, coaching classes and housing societies and emphasized the importance of exercise, yoga and pranayama in terms of health.