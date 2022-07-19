Awareness programme on herbal medicine

Aurangabad, July 19:

A programme creating awareness on herbal medicines ‘Medicine at your door’ was organised by Al-Sabah Education and Welfare Society (ASEWS) in collaboration with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Rashtriya Smarak Samiti (CSMRSS, Maharashtra chapter), in the city, recently.

ASEWS president Prof. Shaikh Mansoor Mustafa chaired the programme. The former union minister of science Adv. Vijay Naval Patil and the state president of the National Urdu Teachers union Mirza Saleem Baig were the chief guest and the guest of honour. The medicinal experts Dr Vinay Sivlikar (M.D. Ayurved) and Principal of Sai College of Pharmacy Dr Siddiqui Aqeel Ahmad highlighted on side effects of allopathic medicines and underlined the zero side effects of ayurvedic medicines. They mentioned of herb medicines like turmeric, ginger etc available in the kitchen.

The programme was attended by students and their parents in large numbers, stated the press release.