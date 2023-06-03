Ayesha Sultana passes away

June 3, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ayesha Sultana Waheed Khan, a retired incharge sister of Ambejogai Medical College and resident of Dilras Colony, passed away at 8.30 pm, on Friday after a brief illness.

She was 86. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid after Fajar prayer on Saturday and burial took place at the adjacent graveyard.

She leaves behind nephews, nieces and extended family. She was the real aunt of Dr Rafiuddin Nasir from the Department of Botany of Maulana Azad College.

