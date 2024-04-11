Ayodhya’s Ram temple was a culmination of struggle of 500-years

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates Samarpan office in Satara area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that the recent consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was a testament to the collective perseverance of the nation and this achievement wasn't instantaneous, but the result of a 500-year struggle culminating in significant movements over the last 30 years. He acknowledged the sacrifices and dedication that led to the temple's construction.

He was speaking after the inauguration of the office 'Samarpan' of Dattaji Bhale Smriti Samiti in Satara. Addressing the present, Bhagwat spoke about the importance of national pride and selfless service. Sangh Prant Sanchalak Anil Bhalerao, president of the Duttaji Bhale Smruti Samiti Devanand Kotgire, Digambar Naik, union minister of state for railway Raosaheb Danve, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, minister Atul Save, MLA Haribhau Bagde, and a large number of Sangh volunteers and citizens were present.

Ego over wisdom leads to downfall

Bhagwat said that the wisdom of both Ravan and Ram was same, but Ravan's downfall was due to his immense arrogance. Hence it is important to implement humility, even among the wise. The current socio-political climate in the nation is poised for positive change. India's rising global stature is the result of the increased national courage. There are countless selfless volunteers who contribute to this progress, showing us the importance of penance and sacrifice.

Building a dedicated society

Bhagwat said that the core mission of the RSS is to cultivate devotion and dedication within Indian society. But now there is a cultural disconnect and rising social problems like discrimination and selfishness among the people. The RSS is promoting a unified and equitable society, free from exploitation.

Remember the freedom struggle

Bhagwat addressed the fading memory of India's freedom struggle and the emergency among the younger generation. He urged everyone to learn about the sacrifices made to secure India's freedom and understand the significance of those historical events.

Sangh's biggest office in Marathwada

A grand office 'Samarpan' of RSS has been set up next to ICAI Bhavan in Satara. It has a dormitory for the poor students of the community and a hall that can seat 200 to 250 people. This office is the biggest office of the Sangh in Marathwada after Mumbai and Nagpur.