Ayutchandi Yaag Shatkundi Mahayadnya on Jabinda ground from Feb 20

Several volunteers to arrive for giving service

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An ‘Ayutchandi Yaag Shatkundi Mahayadnya’ has been organised between February 20 to 28 on the birth centenary of Mata Premanandinath Maharaj (Shri Kshetra Sonai) on Jabinda ground. Several volunteers have registered for this programme and will reside at the venue for eight days.

Giving more information, Ambarish Maharaj said, the ceremony is being performed under the guidance of Sadguru Appa Maharaj. A procession will be taken out from Renuka Mata temple to Jabinda Lawns. The Ayutchandi Yaag and Shatkundi Mahayadnya will begin at 9 am.

A Harikirtan will be held at 8 pm daily. Two grand mandaps have been set up for accommodating the devotees. More than 1200 volunteers will render their services. The programme will conclude with Janmashatabdi programme.

For the Ayutchandi Yag Shatkundi Maha Yagya, Yagyacharya VSS Ghanpathi Shri Krishna Puranik and his assistant Brahma Vrind are coming here from Varanasi. Anirudh Maharaj informed that religious rituals will be conducted under their guidance.

Ten tons of samidha for the Maha Yajna

For the Ayutchandi Yag Shatkundi Maha Yagya, 10 tons of samidha, 1600 kg of ghee, 5 quintals of sesame seeds, 2 quintals of flax seed, 2 quintals of black sesame seeds, 50 kgs of guggul and 50 kgs of belfal will be required.