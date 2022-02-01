Azad College gets grade-A in academic audit

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

Maulana Azad College received was accorded grade-A in the academic audit conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The university made academic audit compulsory for the affiliated colleges to improve education quality, facilities and infrastructure in higher education institutes. The faculty-wise experts' team were set up for the inspection of each college within the jurisdiction of the university.

The committee comprises internal and external members and retired vice-chancellor or Pro-VC appointed by VC Dr Pramod Yeole. There were 300 marks for inspection. The experts committed the audit and submitted its report to the university administration. The college was accorded grade-A as it obtained 227 marks on the basis of available required facilities and infrastructure. The certificate of the audit will be valid for three years.

College principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui said that credit of top grade (A) goes to teaching,non-teaching staff, students and world-class infrastructure made available by late Dr Rafiq Zakaria and late Padma Shri Fatma Zakaria.