B Ed, M Ed exam centres changed

Aurangabad, July 30:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) revised the centres of B Ed and M Ed examinations beginning on August 4.

There are 19 centres for graduate and postgraduate courses in education examinations in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts. Bamu appealed to the students to take note of the centres' change.

Box

The course-wise names of centres with students' names and alphabets changed in the district are as follows;

Course name---old centre------------------new centres

--B Ed (A to J)---Dr I B Pathak College-Government College of Education (Padampura)

--B Ed (K to P)---Dr I B Pathak College--Mahtma Phule College of Education (Peer Bazaar)

--B Ed (Q to Z)----Dr I B Pathak College--Marathwada College of Education (Rauza Baugh)

---M Ed (A to Z)----Dr I B Pathak College-- Jaiprakash Narayan College-(Deogiri College)

---B Ed (A to Z)----Sant Dnyaneshwar College-Dnyanjyoti College-Soyegaon

---B Ed-M Ed (A to Z)---Kohinoor College---Dr Zakir Hussain College (Khuldabad)

--B Ed (A to Z)---Pratishthan College--Nath College Education (Paithan)

--B Ed (A to Z)----Muktanand College--Shivajinrao Patil College (Bhendala)

--B Ed (A to Z)--Vinayak Patil College (Vaijapur)-Padmavati College (Aghoor, Vaijapur)