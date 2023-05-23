B Ed/M Ed CET result declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCET) has declared the result of Maharashtra B Ed/M Ed-three years integrated course-Common Entrance Test (MAH-B Ed/M Ed-3-yrs-integrated CET)-2023.

The aspiring teachers appeared for the examination at different places in the State on April 2. There are 100 marks for 100 questions in the test that was based on Teaching Aptitude, General Knowledge and Mental Ability.

Kshitij Patil topped in the test by securing the highest marks (86) followed by Akshay Mone and Rajendra Mote in second place with 79 marks each and Abeed Jilani and Pradnya Ajgaonkar had to contend in third place with 78 marks each. A total of 667 students have obtained 50 and above per cent marks.

Box

Those who qualified the test will get admission to the following institutes;

--Government colleges of education

-- Government-aided colleges

--University-managed institutes, departments

--Unaided colleges (including Minority institutions)