B Pharm, M Pharm exams postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) declared the date of the postponed B and M Pharmacy first semester examination.

The university was to hold the examination of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts from February 23. However, it postponed the examination because of administrative reasons.

The new date of the examination was announced. The students of B and M Pharmacy will appear for the examination on March 13. Bamu appealed to the students to take note of the examination date.