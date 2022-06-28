B Pharm, M Pharm exams to begin on July 7

Aurangabad June 28:

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has announced the schedule of the May/June session examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate pharmacy courses.

The students of B Pharm (semesters I to VIII) will take their papers in two sessions between July 7 and 25. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12.45 while the second shift timing is from 2 pm to 5.45 pm.

There will be two sessions for M Pharm (semesters I, II and III) examinations to be held from July 7 to 23. The office of BoEE appealed to students to take note of the schedule which is available on Bamu’s portal.