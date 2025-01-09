B.A third year student ends life in Harsul Lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 20-year-old youth, Rahul Prakash Borse, ended his life by jumping into the Harsul water reservoir. The incident came to light when his body was found floating on the water on Thursday afternoon. The deceased, a B. A Third-year student was earning his livelihood by working in a tea stall.

Rahul along with his family was staying at Bharatmatanagar in the Himayat Baugh vicinity. He was a third-year student at the Government College of Arts and Science. Owing to poor financial condition, he was working on a tea stall with his father. His elder due to severe illness was bedridden at home. On January 6, Rahul went missing suddenly. His family members launched a search for him, but when he was not found, they lodged a missing complaint with the City Chowk police station. Accordingly, police launched a hunt for him. Co-incidentally, some local persons spotted the floating body in the lake on Thursday afternoon. Acting upon the information, Harsul police station’s head constable Syed Salim and his team reached the spot. The body was fished out and taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The preliminary investigation reveals that he would have committed suicide following to financial stress.