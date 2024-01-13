Baby cloud founders credit Magic for startup success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anand Mishra and Chandan Morya, founders of the Google-acclaimed Baby Cloud app, attributed their success to ‘Magic’ in a recent interview series organized by Magic X.

The session, held at JNEC engineering college on Saturday, aimed to inspire young entrepreneurs through the experiences of established startup leaders.

Baby Cloud, designed to assist parents in managing and enriching their child's early years, boasts features like growth milestone tracking, immunization schedules, and personalized activities. Mishra emphasized the app's relevance in today's nuclear family scenario, where parents often seek additional support.

Magic played a big role in our success, Mishra stated, acknowledging the organization's assistance during Baby Cloud's development. He further elaborated on how Magic's support helped them navigate various stages of the product's journey.

The interview, conducted by Ketaki Tupe from Magic, was part of a special series launched during the ongoing ‘National Innovation Week.’

Through Baby Cloud's story and their own experiences, Mishra and Morya showcased the power of innovation and collaboration in building a thriving startup. This initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship among youth through interactive sessions with successful startup founders.