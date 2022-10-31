Backward Class Commission expresses displeasure against Bamu

The SBCC takes a review of SC, ST, OBC and VJNT reservation implementation, vacant seats in the reserved category, whether open category candidates appointed on reserved seats and students problem solving related to the reservation in the universities of the State with the permission of the legislature. The administration of Bamu was informed ten days before the meeting through a letter.

The Commission arrived at the university today for the meeting. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole did not turn up for the meeting. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsat and other statutory officers did not give proper treatment to the members of the Commission.

The members of the Commission expressed displeasure for getting ill-treatment in Bamu. They cancelled today’s review meeting and left the university campus.

The SBCC will conduct a meeting in Pune on November 10 to decide whether to serve a summons or give another opportunity to Bamu.

Members like adv Sagar Killarikar, Gajanan Kharate, Nilima Lakhate (Amravati) Dr Govind Kale (Osmanabad) arrived for the meeting. Significantly, Kharate, Lakhate and Dr Kale arrived in the city on Sunday. The members said that VC should have informed them on Sunday night if he had important work.

1st meeting of Commission

The commission organised the review meeting about reservations in the city first. The members said that they were hoping for good cooperation from Bamu. But, VC Dr Yeole attempted to disappoint the commission by not attending the meeting on the reservation policy.