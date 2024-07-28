Bagade: From ordinary worker to governor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Haribhau Bagade, who was appointed as Rajasthan governor today, is a veteran and dedicated leader of Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party. Born on August 17, 1945, he had served as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2014 to 2019. He is currently the MLA from the Phulambri constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. He was a minister in the 1995 Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government. Bagade first entered the Legislative Assembly in 1985, winning from the then Aurangabad East constituency. He has made significant contributions to the cooperative sector. While working for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he began his work with the BJP.