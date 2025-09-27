Bail denied for man stalking minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The regular bail plea of a student arrested for repeatedly stalking a minor girl, attempting to force her to talk, and threatening to morph her photos and reels to make them viral on social media, was rejected by District and Sessions Judge N. S. Momin. The accused has been identified as Aditya Siddharth Patekar (Vivek Park, Prasanna Dutta Colony, Deolai).

The case was filed by the mother of the 13-year-old victim. The girl had been showing signs of stress for several days, and upon inquiry, she revealed that Aditya had been repeatedly calling and harassing her. He tried to force her to talk to him, threatening that if she refused, he would create obscene photos and post them on social media. The accused had sent obscene photos and threatening reels through his Instagram account. The victim also stated that the accused threatened her, saying that if she did not meet him, he would kidnap and kill her. A case was registered at Jawaharnagar Police Station. After investigation, the police arrested Aditya. Following police custody, he was produced in judicial custody. The accused then filed a regular bail application. During the hearing, Assistant Public Prosecutor Sudesh Shirsath represented the government, while Advocate Sachin Shinde represented the victim. Advocates Karan Vijay Shevtre, Kunal Prakash Bhusare, and Yash Sanjay Salunke assisted Shinde.