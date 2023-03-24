Bail denied to Jain temple idol thief for third time

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad rural police had arrested two accused for stealing a gold idol of Bhagwan Parshwanath worth Rs 2 crore in the Jain temple at Kachner. Out of the two accused, Anil Bhavanidin Vishwakarma (Jawaharganj Mohalla, Shahgadh, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh) had applied for bail on the third occasion, but judicial magistrate (first class) D M Bhande rejected his bail plea.

Assistant public prosecutor Shashikant Idhare brought to the notice of the court that there is a possibility that the accused can be absconding if bail is granted.

The thieves stole the 2.056 kgs gold idol of Bhagwan Parshwanath from the Shri 1008 Chintamai Parshwanath Digambar Jain temple at Kachner by replacing it with a brass idol. When the trustees came to know about the theft, they lodged a complaint with the Chikalthana police station. Based on the CCTV footage, the police arrested accused Arpit Jain and his accomplice Anil Vishwakarma from Madhya Pradesh. During the investigation, they confessed that they broke the idol into pieces and sold some part of it to a jeweller in Bhopal.