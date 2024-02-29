Balasaheb Pawar passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 29, 2024 10:00 PM2024-02-29T22:00:08+5:302024-02-29T22:00:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Balasaheb Baburao Pawar (52, Ajabnagar) passed away on Thursday. The last rites were performed on him at ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Balasaheb Baburao Pawar (52, Ajabnagar) passed away on Thursday. The last rites were performed on him at Kailasnagar crematorium today. He leaves behind wife and a son. Balasaheb was working as an education inspector at the office of deputy director of education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division).Open in app