BAMS girl student ends life

According to the details, Sakshi was studying in the second year of the BAMS course at a college in Bengaluru city of Karnataka.

She returned home from Bengaluru on October 4 in view of the holidays. She was under stress since then.

The girl student hanged herself to the ceiling fan at her residence on Wednesday night.

When Sakshi’s family members realised this, they rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors declared her brought dead.

Her mother received a mental shock on her daughter’s death and was admitted to GMCH. Her father Shravan Rathod is a Gram Sevak.

Police said that her relatives feel that Sakshi had ended her life because of stress. Begumpura police said that her parents are in shock and they are not in a condition to speak anything. A case of accidental death was registered with Begumpura Police Station.