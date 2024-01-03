Bamu admin forgets to appoint incharge on top 5 posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University forgot to appoint incharge officers on five administrative posts which are important from administrative and academic points of view.

It may be noted that the term of Pro-vice chancellor and four faculty deans is a co-terminus with VC. VC Dr Pramod Yeole retired on December 31. So, Dr Shyam Shirsath Pro-VC, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar (dean of faculty of Science and Engineering), Dr Walmik Sarwade (dean of Commerce and Management Science), Dr Chetan Sonkambe (dean of Interdisciplinary faculty) and Dr Prashant Amrutkar (dean of Humanities) stepped down with him.

VC of Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Suresh Gosavi took charge as incharge VC of Bamu on January 1 following the directives of the Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais.

However, the administration forgot to appoint incharge officer to five posts that are important from an administrative and academic point of view. When contacted, VC Dr Gosavi was not available for comment.

As per the provisions in the norms, when the office of the Pro-VC falls vacant or when the Pro-VC is, because of illness or absence or any other cause, unable to perform the duties of office, the VC may appoint a suitable person qualified to be appointed as incharge Pro-VC, until a new officer assumes duty.

Powers & Duties of Pro-VC

--The Pro-VC is the principal academic planning and academic audit officer, after VC, for the academic development programmes, including post-graduate teaching, research and extension programmes and collaborative programmes of the university

-- Pro-VC is the chairperson of the Board of Deans, Board of Sub-campuses, Board of University Departments and Inter-Disciplinary Studies and an ex-officio chairperson of the Research and Recognition Committee.

Powers & Duties of Deans

Some of the powers and duties of deans are as follows;

-- Deans are responsible for academic planning and academic audit of the programmes and implementation of academic policies approved by the Academic Council in respect of academic development, maintenance of quality of education including standards of teaching and research and training of teachers within his faculty.

--They are responsible for ensuring standards of undergraduate and post-graduate teaching and research in the faculty

--They render necessary assistance for the redressal of grievances of the students in the faculty