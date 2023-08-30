Bamu admin in a soup over recruitment process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) appears to be in a soup on carrying out the teachers recruitment process.

It may be noted that more than 40 per cent of posts of teachers fell vacant in Bamu during the last 15 years. The recruitment was not held for different reasons including a ban on recruitment for a few years, the Covid outbreak, corruption in education societies and frequent political instability in the State.

Bamu started online registration last week for the recruitment of 73 posts, including three professors, and 20 associate professors and the remaining are for the posts of assistant professors.

The administration is in a soup now as some teachers' unions say that the recruitment process should be suspended while others are aggressively supporting the recruitment considering waiting thousands of candidates for years for the job recruitment.

Vidypaith Vikas Manch (VVM) requested the university to suspend the recruitment process as the tenure of the present vice-chancellor, deans and incharge registrar will end in three months.

VVM office-bearers said that the VC should have consulted the Governor and chancellor of the universities for the recruitment as the recruitment was cancelled during the tenure of the then VC Dr B A Chopade when just four months had left before his retirement from that post.

“We are not against the recruitment which should be conducted after three months. The incharge registrar was appointed instead of full-time for the past year keeping in mind the recruitment. The in-charge registrar can only be appointed for a period of six months. There are irregularities while fixing the posts of the different. There is 100 per cent recruitment in some departments while no post will be filled in other departments. This will affect the progress of Bamu in the next two decades,” they said.

The office-bearers, which included four management council members and three senators submitted a memorandum to the VC, the Governor and concerned ministers of the State.

Dr Gajanan Sanap, Basavraj Mangrule, Dr Yogita Tor Patil, Dr Kashinath Deodhar and others signed the memorandum.

Varsity should continue recruitment process

A delegation of teachers submitted a memorandum to continue the recruitment process as hundreds of youths have been waiting for the recruitment for the past one decade.

“Those who are opposing the recruitment have their own interest. The teaching-learning has been affected in the departments due to a shortage of teachers. It is not easy to get permission from the Government for the recruitment. Since the administration has obtained, the process should continue and fill the vacant posts to avoid education loss of students,” they said. Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Vikram Khilare, Dr Bharat Khandare, Dr Vilas Khandare, Dr V D Murumkar and others present.