Bamu all set for NAAC Re-accreditation; Peer Team visiting today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is all set to face the fourth cycle of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) between October 22 and 24. The Peer Team is visiting the campus today.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, Bamu obtained a B-plus grade with 75.5 points in the first cycle in 2005. The university applied for the second re-accreditation cycle in 2013 and received an A grade with a 3.07 cumulative grade points average (CGPA) out of five. It received a grade A with 3.22 (CGPA) points in the re-accreditation for the third time in 2019.

Every institute or university has to seek an NAAC grade after five years.

The university’s internal quality assurance cell has already filed a Self-Study Report for re-accreditation (fourth cycle). The preparations for the NAAC accreditation and data validation and verification process were completed.

There are 476 affiliated colleges within the university's jurisdiction. The evaluation of different parameters, including Curricular Aspects, Teaching-learning, and Evaluation, awards a total of 1000 points.

Hopes for a good grade

There is high hope of getting an A-plus this time based on some strong points. Some of the strong points of the university are as follows;

--Outcome Based Education curriculum for most of the academic programme

--Academic Flexibility to all University Departments since 2006-07

--The university developed 14 software in-house through the University Network and Information Centre with the implementation of E-governance.

--The university has an Incubation and Innovation Ecosystem which fosters a dynamic platform for 66 startups and entrepreneurs with Patents