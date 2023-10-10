Bamu at the crossroad over recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) appears to be at a crossroads over the recruitment of teachers. The university started the recruitment process for 73 posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors after many years on the demand of department heads and teachers' unions. The univeristy received 5, 815 application forms for the posts last month.

Some teachers' unions, including Vidyapaith Vikas Manch (VVM), objected to the recruitment on the basis that the term of the current vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will end by December 31, 2023. University management council members Dr Fulchand Salampure and Dr Gajanan Sanap also complained about it.

The office of the Higher Education Directorate set up a two-member committee to enquire the complaints related to the recruitment. The panel comprises Dr Keshav Tupe (joint director of higher education, Mumbai region) and Dr Jairam Khobragade (director, Institute of Science, Nagpur). It visited the univeristy recently. The committee was asked to submit the report in one month after its formation. When contacted registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale was not available for comment.

Panel fails to submit report

According to sources from the higher education department, the panel has not submitted the report of enquiry yet. On the basis of the report, the department will instruct Bamu on the recruitment process.

Varsity at the crossroads

the crossroads over the recruitment process. It has not received any instruction to stop or continue the process. This is enhancing confusion among aspirants and heads about whether the recruitment will be held or not.

Lengthy process of scrutiny stalled

An average of 80 candidates have applied for the one post. The university officers said that the scrutiny of over 5,800 application forms is not an easy task. “Because of the probe panel, the administration has not begun the scrutiny process, the first step in the recruitment system, the more it delays, the more it will be cumbersome for both candidates and administration,” they said.

--Total 70 posts to be filled

--There are 50 posts of assistant professors, 20 of associate professors and three professors

-- The posts in six departments received more than 340 application forms each.

-The highest number of applications are for jobs in chemistry (452).