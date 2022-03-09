Bamu competes on global level in terms of facilities

Aurangabad, March 9:

“Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) establishes infrastructure, have research and patent to compete on global level competition than local level,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice-chancellor of Bamu.

He was speaking in the general body meeting of Dr BAMU Teachers Association organised at Mahatma Phule Hall of the university on Wednesday. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath was the chief guest. Newly elected president Dr Bharti Gawali, secretary Dr Omprakash Jadhav were also seated on the dais.

VC Dr Yeole said that basic facilities were established very well on the campus while there is a need to promote it. He said teachers, students along with the administration should work for the university’s promotion.

“There is a good message about the all-round development of the university in society as works on research, patent and resources are being done. The fast processing of administration will be added to it. We have the highest number of fellowships from SARTHI and BARTI,” he said.

The VC said that efforts are on to make manpower required to the industries through short-term courses. He said that as a university gets identity on the basis of research, so, steps are being taken in that direction.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath said that an institution progresses if there is coordination among students, teachers and administration. Earlier, Dr Bharti Gawali made an introductory speech.

Dr M K Lande, Dr N N Bandela, Dr Anand Deshmukh, Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar, Dr Ramesh Manza, Dr Mustajeeb Khan and Dr Pravin Yannawar were felicitated. Dr Kailas Ambhure conducted the proceedings while Dr Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.