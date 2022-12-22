Bamu confers Ph D on Sai

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D on Sai Suresh Swami in Botany.She submitted her thesis titled ‘Genetic Diversity and Characterisation of Rhizobium SPP. From Aurangabad District’ under the guidance of Dr B T Pawar, Reseach Guide, Department of Botany, Shri Muktanand College (Gangapur).