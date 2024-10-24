BAMU declares Diwali holidays

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A nine-day holiday has been declared at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) campus from October 29 to November 6 on the occasion of the Diwali festival, according to acting registrar Prashant Amritkar.

BAMU cancelled five holidays earlier this year due to events like the Indradhanushya Youth Festival, Convocation, and NAAC preparations. Vice-Chancellor Vijay Phulare has now approved substitute holidays. As a result, the main campus will be closed from October 29 to November 6. All academic and administrative departments will also be closed. Postgraduate departments will have holidays from October 27 to November 10, according to the university administration.